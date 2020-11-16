Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $13.50

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] gained 9.96% or 0.98 points to close at $10.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4351321 shares. The company report on November 3, 2020 that NACCO Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

It opened the trading session at $9.95, the shares rose to $10.87 and dropped to $9.7702, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAC points out that the company has recorded 214.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -463.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 4351321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -11.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of $1,880,633 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $45 million, or 16.64% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 1,078,725, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.35% of the total institutional ownership; SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., holding 459,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 million in LAC stocks shares; and FORMIDABLE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.6 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 2,441,257 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,624,945 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 880,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,185,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,025,117 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 306,041 shares during the same period.