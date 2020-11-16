Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] is -56.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: LMNL] traded at a low on 11/13/20, posting a -10.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.68. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Liminal Biosciences to Present at The Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ – Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) (“Liminal BioSciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that Bruce Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer at Liminal BioSciences is scheduled to present a company overview at The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday 16th November at 2:40-3:10 PM (EDT).

The presentation will be webcast live on the webcast page of the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 7 days after the live event concludes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1900957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liminal BioSciences Inc. stands at 10.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.46%.

The market cap for LMNL stock reached $97.30 million, with 23.59 million shares outstanding and 6.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 250.59K shares, LMNL reached a trading volume of 1900957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liminal BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has LMNL stock performed recently?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, LMNL shares dropped by -52.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.00 for Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.08 and a Gross Margin at -136.97. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4754.89.

Return on Total Capital for LMNL is now -114.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -223.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -940.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -173.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.06. Additionally, LMNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] managed to generate an average of -$585,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]

There are presently around $12 million, or 14.30% of LMNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNL stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,287,311, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 70.79% of the total institutional ownership; ATOM INVESTORS LP, holding 53,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in LMNL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $49000.0 in LMNL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liminal BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:LMNL] by around 61,360 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 35,324 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,288,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,384,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,685 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 152 shares during the same period.