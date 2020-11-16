L Brands Inc. [LB] Revenue clocked in at $11.36 billion, up 89.51% YTD: What’s Next?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] price surged by 3.87 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on November 3, 2020 that L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast.

In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) third quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 18, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What:.

A sum of 5084063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.57M shares. L Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $34.66 and dropped to a low of $33.53 until finishing in the latest session at $34.34.

The one-year LB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.61. The average equity rating for LB stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $32.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LB stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LB shares from 15 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LB Stock Performance Analysis:

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.92, while it was recorded at 33.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into L Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 3.70%.

L Brands Inc. [LB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,265 million, or 82.10% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 27,701,362, which is approximately 113.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 26,265,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.94 million in LB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $824.46 million in LB stock with ownership of nearly -9.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 41,939,320 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 32,588,884 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 137,019,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,548,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,112,131 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 10,463,002 shares during the same period.