Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] is 131.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: KZIA] gained 30.01% or 2.32 points to close at $10.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1597260 shares. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Kazia Executes Agreement To Commence GBM Agile Pivotal Study.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement with the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) to commence Kazia’s participation in the GBM AGILE pivotal study in glioblastoma. The study will open a new arm with Kazia’s investigational new drug, paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), and will now move into an operational phase with recruitment of patients to the paxalisib arm expected to begin in Q1 CY2021.

It opened the trading session at $7.51, the shares rose to $10.05 and dropped to $7.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KZIA points out that the company has recorded 266.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -306.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 229.40K shares, KZIA reached to a volume of 1597260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.12. With this latest performance, KZIA shares gained by 72.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 266.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.71 for Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KZIA is now -93.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.36.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.90% of KZIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZIA stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 550,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 150,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 million in KZIA stocks shares; and TRANSFORM WEALTH, LLC, currently with $1.07 million in KZIA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ:KZIA] by around 132,416 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 225 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 859,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 992,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZIA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,536 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.