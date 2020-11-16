JP Morgan lifts Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Phoenix New Media Limited [NYSE: FENG] gained 7.89% or 0.12 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1011030 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Phoenix New Media to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Phoenix New Media Limited (“Phoenix New Media”, “ifeng” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after the market closes. The earnings release will be available on ifeng’s investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Following the earnings release, ifeng’s management team will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

It opened the trading session at $1.55, the shares rose to $1.70 and dropped to $1.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FENG points out that the company has recorded 21.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 188.10K shares, FENG reached to a volume of 1011030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Phoenix New Media Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Phoenix New Media Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phoenix New Media Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for FENG stock

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.84. With this latest performance, FENG shares gained by 22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3783, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4872 for the last 200 days.

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.01 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. Phoenix New Media Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.54.

Return on Total Capital for FENG is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.71. Additionally, FENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] managed to generate an average of $62,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Phoenix New Media Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phoenix New Media Limited posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FENG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phoenix New Media Limited go to 5.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]

There are presently around $12 million, or 22.30% of FENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FENG stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 1,738,091, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.58% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL VALUE ADVISERS, LLC, holding 1,691,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in FENG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.87 million in FENG stock with ownership of nearly 31.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phoenix New Media Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Phoenix New Media Limited [NYSE:FENG] by around 835,876 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 3,726,387 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,545,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,107,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FENG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 173,994 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,025 shares during the same period.