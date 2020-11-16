iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Is Currently 2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 2.03% or 0.53 points to close at $26.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5089479 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that iQIYI Exclusive Film “Spring Tide” Distributed via PVOD Nominated for Best Feature Film and Best Director at the Golden Rooster Awards.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that its premium video-on-demand (“PVOD” or the “Mode”) title, Spring Tide has been nominated for Best Feature Film and Best Director at the 33rd Golden Rooster awards. This is the first time a film distributed via PVOD is nominated for such a high honor. Established in 1981, The Golden Rooster Awards is the most prominent film prize in China’s Mainland. The five other nominees of Best Feature Film Award are Better Days, Leap, Sheep Without A Shepherd, Chaogtu with Sarula, and My People, My Country.

Spring Tide tells the story of women from three generations within a dysfunctional family. A reporter and single mother, Guo Jianfeng, played by Hao Lei, is caught in an emotional dilemma between her mother and daughter. The film, since its premiere, has led to heated online discussion about the concept of “family of origin”. The hashtag “Influence of the original family” has made it on the list of most trending Weibo topics with more than 20 million views.

It opened the trading session at $26.44, the shares rose to $26.98 and dropped to $26.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded 45.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 5089479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.66, while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

There are presently around $6,326 million, or 64.70% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 46,694,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,684,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.86 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $577.72 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 421.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 52,596,698 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 31,952,441 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 152,382,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,931,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,824 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 10,114,513 shares during the same period.