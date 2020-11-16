GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] moved up 19.66: Why It’s Important

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: GP] jumped around 2.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.60 at the close of the session, up 19.66%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Thermalito Union Elementary School District Approves Purchase of Six All-Electric School Buses From GreenPower.

California Schools Continue Transition to Zero-Emissions Transportation.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) (TSXV:GPV) (“GreenPower”) a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered vehicles serving the cargo delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the sale of six electric school buses (B.E.AS.T.), to Thermalito Union Elementary School District through Greenpower’s national distributor Creative Bus Sales.

Compared to the average trading volume of 560.08K shares, GP reached a trading volume of 2357948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.47.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.02. With this latest performance, GP shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 623.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 566.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.82 and a Gross Margin at -7.78. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.32.

Return on Total Capital for GP is now -67.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.81. Additionally, GP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

There are presently around $20 million, or 8.78% of GP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GP stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 1,376,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 90,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in GP stocks shares; and GUILD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.8 million in GP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ:GP] by around 1,562,039 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,562,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,039 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.