For Sunrun Inc. [RUN], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] surged by $2.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $56.68 during the day while it closed the day at $55.40. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

326,000 Customers, an increase of 20% year-over-year109 Megawatts Deployed, a 40% sequential increaseNet Earning Assets of $1.7 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-yearClosed the acquisition of Vivint Solar in the Fourth Quarter, on October 8, 2020.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Sunrun Inc. stock has also loss -4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has inclined by 16.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 265.92% and gained 301.16% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $10.54 billion, with 197.53 million shares outstanding and 138.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 4998416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $64.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $61, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock. On September 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RUN shares from 51.50 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 265.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.51, while it was recorded at 54.37 for the last single week of trading, and 33.16 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.02. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 20.53%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,973 million, or 60.20% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 38,290,756, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,773,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 5.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 22,224,421 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 23,487,989 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 134,310,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,023,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,733,999 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,177,336 shares during the same period.