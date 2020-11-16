For DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] price surged by 10.65 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on September 30, 2020 that DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day, Friday, November 6, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 2536596. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

A sum of 8719523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares reached a high of $6.69 and dropped to a low of $6.10 until finishing in the latest session at $6.65.

The one-year DRH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.72. The average equity rating for DRH stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $6.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

DRH Stock Performance Analysis:

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.27. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DiamondRock Hospitality Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.91. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.55.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of $5,914,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

DRH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 633.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,365 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,639,010, which is approximately -3.966% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,393,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.76 million in DRH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $84.23 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 23,885,257 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 34,216,794 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 147,112,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,214,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,658,888 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,512,888 shares during the same period.