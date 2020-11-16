First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is -28.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $11.80 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.50, while the highest price level was $11.865. The company report on November 4, 2020 that First Horizon National Corporation to Participate in the Banc Analyst Association of Boston, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Virtual Conferences.

William Losch, CFO, and Anthony Restel, COO, of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) will participate in a virtual conference with the Banc Analysts Association of Boston (BAAB) on November 6, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Michael Brown, President, Regional Banking, and David Popwell, President, Specialty Banking, will participate in a virtual conference with Bank of America Merrill Lynch on November 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.74 percent and weekly performance of 10.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 4380443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $13.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon National Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.84.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.20. First Horizon National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.87. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $87,883 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon National Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon National Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,684 million, or 66.30% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,267,189, which is approximately -2.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,106,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.66 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $371.46 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 35.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 58,824,586 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 84,226,139 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 338,602,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,652,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,970,274 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 37,265,126 shares during the same period.