Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell -26.92% so far this year. What now?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] closed the trading session at $14.55 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.515, while the highest price level was $14.6692. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Equinor ASA: Ex dividend.

From 12 November 2020, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend at USD 0.09.

Record date is 13 November 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.92 percent and weekly performance of 9.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, EQNR reached to a volume of 4817542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $19.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56.

EQNR stock trade performance evaluation

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.40. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 13.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $757,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equinor ASA posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 27.70%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,160 million, or 6.60% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 120,730,780, which is approximately -0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 40,094,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.38 million in EQNR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $110.94 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -23.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 12,269,515 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 16,692,613 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 188,212,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,174,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,491,443 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 9,184,001 shares during the same period.