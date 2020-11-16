EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $65

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.40%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 11. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, November 17. Lloyd W. “Billy” Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Over the last 12 months, EOG stock dropped by -41.02%. The one-year EOG Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.0. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.62 billion, with 583.38 million shares outstanding and 580.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, EOG stock reached a trading volume of 4851062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $60.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.40. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.62, while it was recorded at 41.51 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 13.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.61. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $943,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to -4.25%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,895 million, or 90.70% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,005,648, which is approximately -0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,142,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.97 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -11.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 33,835,896 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 40,660,187 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 438,620,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,116,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,924,788 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 5,715,266 shares during the same period.