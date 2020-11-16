EHang Holdings Limited [EH] is -2.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] jumped around 1.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.48 at the close of the session, up 11.37%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that EHang 216 AAV Made Its Debut in Seoul After Obtaining a Special Certificate of Airworthiness from Korea.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced its EHang 216 two-seater passenger-grade AAV had completed its maiden flight in Korea. The flight took place on November 11 at the “Open the Urban Sky” UAM Seoul Demo event in the center of Seoul. A series of trail flights of EHang 216 will then follow in several Korean cities. It is Korea’s first time to launch a flight of an autonomous “air taxi” over a densely populated downtown area.

The maiden flight was approved by Korea’s MOLIT after obtaining a Special Certificate of Airworthiness (“SAC”) for the EHang 216 AAV, a first SAC ever issued to a passenger-grade AAV.

EHang Holdings Limited stock is now -2.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EH Stock saw the intraday high of $12.50 and lowest of $9.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.24, which means current price is +38.08% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 99.04K shares, EH reached a trading volume of 1759453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.02. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.