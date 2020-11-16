Deutsche Bank slashes price target on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] – find out why.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.87%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that CommScope Collaborates with Nokia on New Interleaved Passive-Active Antenna Supporting 5G Rollouts.

Accelerating the deployment of 5G.

CommScope and Nokia have teamed up to develop a new interleaved passive-active antenna (IPAA) radio platform. The modular IPAA simplifies the introduction of 5G NR by enabling its deployment on the existing sites – without the need for additional footprint. This means operators can roll-out 5G services faster and keep pace with the increasing subscriber demand for mobile broadband.

Over the last 12 months, COMM stock dropped by -26.13%. The one-year CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.74. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.96 billion, with 196.90 million shares outstanding and 194.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, COMM stock reached a trading volume of 7026728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +21.70. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.14.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 547.54. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,191.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$30,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

COMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to -0.25%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,922 million, or 94.80% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21,376,391, which is approximately 29.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,195,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.52 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $171.6 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly -3.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 28,021,325 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 43,739,252 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 106,233,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,994,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,081,353 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 22,212,031 shares during the same period.