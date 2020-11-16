Credit Suisse slashes price target on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] – find out why.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] gained 14.11% on the last trading session, reaching $2.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates.

Positive IW-6463 translational pharmacology study in healthy elderly subjects showed significant improvements in multiple measures associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

Company revamping its organization to focus on critical IW-6463 CNS program priorities; expects 2021 average cash use reduction of approximately 50% from Q3 2020 levels .

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. represents 32.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.19 million with the latest information. CYCN stock price has been found in the range of $2.65 to $2.875.

If compared to the average trading volume of 532.72K shares, CYCN reached a trading volume of 1313723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for CYCN stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.11. With this latest performance, CYCN shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2664.72. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2729.27.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -149.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.64. Additionally, CYCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,308,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]

There are presently around $49 million, or 70.50% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,742,276, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,736,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.75 million in CYCN stocks shares; and MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.87 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 492,259 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,473,590 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 15,315,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,281,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,852 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 526,501 shares during the same period.