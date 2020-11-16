Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently 0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $48.66 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.40, while the highest price level was $49.065. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next Chairman.

Citi announced that Citi Japan Chairman Tatsuo Tanaka will retire on December 31, 2020 and has appointed Fumiaki Kurahara, current Vice Chairman to succeed as Chairman on January 1, 2021. Tanaka will retire from his role as Director, Chairman of Citigroup Japan Holdings Corp.(CJH), Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. (CGMJ), and Citibank N.A. Tokyo Branch (CBNA Tokyo). He will continue to stay on as a Senior Advisor to Citi Japan.

Chairman Tanaka has spent 47 years in the industry and eight years of dedicated service to Citi. Chairman Tanaka joined Citi as a Director, Chairman CJH in 2012. He was also appointed as a Director (non-executive) of CGMJ in the same year and a Director, Chairman (non-executive) of Citibank Japan Ltd. in 2015. Since 2017, he has been a Director, Chairman of CGMJ and CBNA Tokyo. Chairman Tanaka oversaw the CGMJ Board and helped strengthen our control and governance capability. Prior to joining Citi, Chairman Tanaka was Deputy President of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Representative Director and Deputy President of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and also served as Chairman of the Board of Union Bank N.A.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.09 percent and weekly performance of 13.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.03M shares, C reached to a volume of 18495694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $62.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 465.92.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.93. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.80, while it was recorded at 48.23 for the last single week of trading, and 50.43 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.85. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.95%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,052 million, or 77.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,455,150, which is approximately -5.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 157,735,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.68 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.33 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

678 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 109,444,617 shares. Additionally, 834 investors decreased positions by around 173,156,456 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,300,879,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,583,480,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,799,546 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 21,839,838 shares during the same period.