China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] Stock trading around $4.00 per share: What’s Next?

China Recycling Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CREG] gained 20.85% on the last trading session, reaching $4.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2020 that China Recycling Energy Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conference in September.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) (“CREG” or “the Company”), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today announced that Mr. Guohua Ku, the Chairman & CEO, Mr. Jackie Shi, the Vice President & CFO and Mr. Jiangang Guo, the Technical Director at CREG, will participate the 2020 China International Energy Storage Conference (“CIES Conference”) in Shenzhen China from September 24th to 26th, 2020.

The upcoming CIES conference is the 10th annual event after its success in the past 9 consecutive years. Organized by China Industrial Association of Power Sources (“CISPS”) the largest professional energy storage association in China, more than 1,000 conference attendees and 200 research focused universities and institutions, manufacturers, and system and solution providers in energy storage sector will participate the biggest energy storage industry event. The conference will feature over 130 seminars with various hot topics and new trends by industry experts.

China Recycling Energy Corporation represents 2.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.32 million with the latest information. CREG stock price has been found in the range of $3.33 to $4.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 987.90K shares, CREG reached a trading volume of 1356357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Recycling Energy Corporation is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for CREG stock

China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.61. With this latest performance, CREG shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1026.95. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1258.59.

Return on Total Capital for CREG is now -6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.46. Additionally, CREG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] managed to generate an average of -$548,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.China Recycling Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of CREG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREG stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 40,055, which is approximately 176.795% of the company’s market cap and around 21.57% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 10,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in CREG stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $0.0 in CREG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Recycling Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Recycling Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CREG] by around 35,585 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 17,798 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,001 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,798 shares during the same period.