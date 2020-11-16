Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Revenue clocked in at $39.40 billion, down -0.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] closed the trading session at $63.62 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.77, while the highest price level was $64.04. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Wolfe Research’s 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Wolfe Research’s 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will answer questions about the company at 9:15 a.m. EST.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.89 percent and weekly performance of -0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.19M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 9426442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.35, while it was recorded at 63.68 for the last single week of trading, and 59.98 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 17.70%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,623 million, or 75.80% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 203,888,386, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,409,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.2 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,025 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 74,711,712 shares. Additionally, 995 investors decreased positions by around 106,980,512 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 1,462,812,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,644,505,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,710,784 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 14,970,821 shares during the same period.