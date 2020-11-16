Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Stock trading around $0.52 per share: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price plunged by -9.54 percent to reach at -$0.05.

A sum of 6183695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.25M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.54 and dropped to a low of $0.5005 until finishing in the latest session at $0.52.

The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5628, while it was recorded at 0.5345 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5952 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BNGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,546,184, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 849,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 91.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 3,071,092 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,560,721 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 34,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,597,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,443,596 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,622 shares during the same period.