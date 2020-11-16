Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $124.74 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.48%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Pizza Hut Partners With Beyond Meat® To Become First National Pizza Company To Offer A Plant-Based Meat Pizza Coast-To-Coast.

Starting today, fans nationwide can try the irresistibly delicious Beyond Pan Pizzas.

Pizza Hut is no stranger to innovation. From creating iconic pizzas like the Original Pan® Pizza and Original Stuffed Crust® – the brand is known for changing the pizza game again and again. Now, Pizza Hut – in partnership with plant-based leader Beyond Meat® – is the first national pizza company1 to bring a plant-based meat pizza to the masses with the nationwide launch of new Beyond Pan Pizzas, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock rose by 55.09%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.1. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.08 billion, with 62.49 million shares outstanding and 54.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 5327478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $116.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $178 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on BYND stock. On October 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BYND shares from 130 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 9.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -32.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.92, while it was recorded at 131.41 for the last single week of trading, and 126.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

BYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,184 million, or 35.00% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,419,863, which is approximately 8.988% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,046,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.97 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $263.45 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 40.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 9,748,042 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 4,576,656 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 11,204,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,529,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,279,650 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,630 shares during the same period.