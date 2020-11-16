Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] Is Currently 8.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] gained 8.26% on the last trading session, reaching $12.58 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that ATI Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Delivering cost savings ahead of schedule.

Sales of $598 million reflecting challenged market conditions in commercial aerospace.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated represents 126.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.47 billion with the latest information. ATI stock price has been found in the range of $11.6973 to $12.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 2216303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ATI stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.80. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 35.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

There are presently around $1,517 million, or 96.00% of ATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,864,140, which is approximately 27.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,873,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.37 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $106.24 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly -20.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 17,087,688 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 14,840,737 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 88,652,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,581,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,848,825 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,162 shares during the same period.