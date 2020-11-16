Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $100

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on November 11, 2020 that IBM and AMD Announce Joint Development Agreement to Advance Confidential Computing for the Cloud and Accelerate Artificial Intelligence.

New collaboration will also build on open software ecosystems for AI and accelerated workloads in the cloud.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings of both companies. The joint development agreement will expand this vision by building upon open-source software, open standards, and open system architectures to drive Confidential Computing in hybrid cloud environments and support a broad range of accelerators across high-performance computing (HPC), and enterprise critical capabilities such as virtualization and encryption.

A sum of 30404751 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 52.47M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $83.11 and dropped to a low of $80.70 until finishing in the latest session at $81.43.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.01. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $87.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $84 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 141.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.52, while it was recorded at 81.13 for the last single week of trading, and 63.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 38.22%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,712 million, or 71.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,918,854, which is approximately -13.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,339,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 billion in AMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.9 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 6.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 58,415,642 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 73,339,232 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 662,934,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 794,689,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,779,989 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 10,295,995 shares during the same period.