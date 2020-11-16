Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] moved down -4.59: Why It’s Important

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.56%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We are excited to have US WorldMeds in full control of our SYMJEPI product now that the transition from Sandoz has been completed. We expect to see the full impact of this transition going forward and I expect 2021 to be the breakout year for this product. We and our commercial partner eagerly await the FDA’s decision on our ZIMHI NDA which has a target PDUFA date of November 15th. We remain very excited about the remainder of this year and beyond.”.

Over the last 12 months, ADMP stock dropped by -26.39%. The average equity rating for ADMP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.16 million, with 93.66 million shares outstanding and 92.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, ADMP stock reached a trading volume of 9975190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7838, while it was recorded at 0.7063 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6607 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.50% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,899,551, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,333,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in ADMP stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $0.69 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 1,857,753 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 7,003,546 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,470,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,391,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,469 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 6,748,793 shares during the same period.