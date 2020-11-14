Wall Street Analyst Reiterated The Gap Inc. [GPS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] plunged by -$1.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.53 during the day while it closed the day at $21.73. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Gap Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 24.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its third quarter 2020 earnings results by press release on November 24, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s third quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 9501186). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.

The Gap Inc. stock has also gained 2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPS stock has inclined by 44.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 185.92% and gained 22.91% year-on date.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $8.07 billion, with 374.00 million shares outstanding and 207.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 7312381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $22.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on GPS stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 10 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 22.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Gap Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,578 million, or 59.10% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,524,381, which is approximately -0.473% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,662,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.11 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $348.38 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 12.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 48,007,994 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 38,182,772 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 124,503,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,694,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,059,953 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,001,422 shares during the same period.