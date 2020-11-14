Robert W. Baird lifts Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] closed the trading session at $27.80 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.68, while the highest price level was $29.3075. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Medical Officer.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Lisa Michaels, M.D. In connection with Dr. Michaels’ appointment, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant and a restricted stock unit award to Dr. Michaels as inducements material to Dr. Michaels entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option provides for the purchase of up to 120,000 shares of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $30.41 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Dr. Michaels’ employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Dr. Michaels’ continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock unit award is for 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine common stock and vests as to 25 percent of the shares on each one-year anniversary of Dr. Michaels’ employment start date until the fourth anniversary of Dr. Michaels’ employment start date, subject to Dr. Michaels’ continued service to Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.

About Editas MedicineAs a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.11 percent and weekly performance of -11.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 842.25K shares, EDIT reached to a volume of 1182762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EDIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.69.

EDIT stock trade performance evaluation

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, EDIT shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.99, while it was recorded at 29.54 for the last single week of trading, and 28.29 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.39. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -651.43.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -50.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.08. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$643,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -640.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,592 million, or 90.00% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,670,424, which is approximately 41.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,760,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.14 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.85 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 10.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 8,700,154 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 2,908,879 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 45,639,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,248,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,717 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,950,835 shares during the same period.