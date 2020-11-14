Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] Is Currently -4.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: RMED] price plunged by -4.55 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Ra Medical Systems Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and provides a business update.

A sum of 1375333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.70M shares. Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.211 and dropped to a low of $0.1929 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The average equity rating for RMED stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

RMED Stock Performance Analysis:

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2439, while it was recorded at 0.2025 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7350 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ra Medical Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

RMED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMED.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.40% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 867,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 525,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in RMED stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $100000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:RMED] by around 2,299,095 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 523,453 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,086,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,908,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,123,508 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 521,673 shares during the same period.