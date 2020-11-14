Needham lifts Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Aerpio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Enrollment completed in the 28-day Phase 2 razuprotafib glaucoma trial; topline data expected to be reported in December 2020 or possibly in early January 2021.

Initiated second clinical trial to evaluate razuprotafib for the prevention and treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) in COVID-19 patients and announced first patient dosing in October.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 40.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.67 million with the latest information. ARPO stock price has been found in the range of $1.31 to $1.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ARPO reached a trading volume of 1223895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ARPO stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.32. With this latest performance, ARPO shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3597, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0609 for the last 200 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

There are presently around $15 million, or 27.40% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,193,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.12% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,815,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in ARPO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.64 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 3,251,628 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 151,351 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,452,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,855,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,664,931 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 71,694 shares during the same period.