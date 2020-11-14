Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] moved up 3.19: Why It’s Important

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] jumped around 0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.12 at the close of the session, up 3.19%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Myovant Sciences Announces Corporate Updates and Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020.

FDA Priority Review of New Drug Application (NDA) for relugolix monotherapy tablet for advanced prostate cancer on track for decision by December 20, 2020 target action date.

NDA for relugolix combination tablet for uterine fibroids accepted for FDA review with a decision expected by June 1, 2021 target action date.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock is now 10.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MYOV Stock saw the intraday high of $17.54 and lowest of $15.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.04, which means current price is +186.29% above from all time high which was touched on 09/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, MYOV reached a trading volume of 1091905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.98.

How has MYOV stock performed recently?

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, MYOV shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.19, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MYOV is now -451.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -507.03. Additionally, MYOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 703.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 119.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] managed to generate an average of -$1,350,416 per employee.Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myovant Sciences Ltd. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYOV.

Insider trade positions for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]

There are presently around $584 million, or 38.10% of MYOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOV stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 4,647,000, which is approximately -3.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 4,031,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.01 million in MYOV stocks shares; and NOVAQUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $59.49 million in MYOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV] by around 7,479,505 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,920,516 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 20,724,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,124,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,730,683 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,009 shares during the same period.