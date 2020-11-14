Morgan Stanley slashes price target on The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] – find out why.

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ: SMPL] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.58. The company report on October 31, 2020 that Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of The Simply Good Foods Company – SMPL.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating The Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good”) (NASDAQ:SMPL) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Simply Good and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties, and whether Simply Good investors have been harmed as a result of such actions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1533651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Simply Good Foods Company stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.31%.

The market cap for SMPL stock reached $2.28 billion, with 95.38 million shares outstanding and 85.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 648.73K shares, SMPL reached a trading volume of 1533651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $26.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for The Simply Good Foods Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Simply Good Foods Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has SMPL stock performed recently?

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, SMPL shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.66, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.56 for the last 200 days.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.85. The Simply Good Foods Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.25.

Return on Total Capital for SMPL is now 7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.63. Additionally, SMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] managed to generate an average of $115,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.The Simply Good Foods Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Simply Good Foods Company posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Simply Good Foods Company go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]

There are presently around $2,010 million, or 91.50% of SMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,013,669, which is approximately -0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,080,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.96 million in SMPL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $116.75 million in SMPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Simply Good Foods Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ:SMPL] by around 12,993,538 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 16,380,517 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 55,848,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,222,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMPL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,800,652 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,575,878 shares during the same period.