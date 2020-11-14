Market cap of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] reaches 55.02M – now what?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 3.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Cocrystal Pharma Selected to Present at the World Antiviral Conference.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announced that Dr. Gary Wilcox and Dr. Sam Lee, have been selected to present at the World Antiviral Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST. The Company’s presentation titled, “Antivirals against coronavirus and the A strains of the influenza virus,” will be accessible to those registered to attend the virtual event.

As part of the presentation, Dr. Wilcox will discuss Cocrystal’s novel, broad spectrum influenza antivirals and novel antiviral compounds for the treatment of coronavirus infections that are currently in development. In addition to the presentation, Dr. Lee and Dr. Wilcox will participate in a Q&A session. Cocrystal is applying its proprietary platform technology to develop novel, broad spectrum influenza antivirals that are specifically designed to be effective against all significant A strains of the influenza virus and to have a high barrier to resistance due to the mechanism used to target the virus’ replication machinery. Additionally, Cocrystal is developing novel antiviral compounds for the treatment of coronavirus infections, which to-date, have demonstrated in vitro anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, and in vivo efficacy in MERS-CoV-infected animal models. The Company initiated its preclinical studies of COVID-19 inhibitors during the second quarter of 2020 and anticipates the selection of its lead preclinical molecule by year end.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1870405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for COCP stock reached $55.02 million, with 52.14 million shares outstanding and 46.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 1870405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has COCP stock performed recently?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9050, while it was recorded at 0.8529 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1260 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Insider trade positions for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.60% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,071,323, which is approximately 101.607% of the company’s market cap and around 29.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 839,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in COCP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.63 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 2,214,740 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 678,699 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,992,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,885,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 219,213 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 463,463 shares during the same period.