Market Analysts see Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] plunged by -$1.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.96 during the day while it closed the day at $36.01. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (NYSE:BAM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70271.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAM stock has inclined by 7.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.23% and lost -6.55% year-on date.

The market cap for BAM stock reached $55.28 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 3702089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $42.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $37 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40.

BAM stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.40, while it was recorded at 36.00 for the last single week of trading, and 34.14 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +29.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.06.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.26. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of $24,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.