Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell -33.30% so far this year. What now?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.64%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Lincoln Financial Group Selected as Retirement Plan Provider for Indiana’s First Merchants Bank.

Participants in $170M retirement plan will benefit from personalized service and easy-to-use technology.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), a leading provider of retirement savings plans, announced its Retirement Plan Services (RPS) business has been selected by First Merchants Bank as the provider for its 401(k) defined contribution retirement plans. First Merchants Bank’s retirement plans service 2,200 participants, representing approximately $170 million in retirement savings. First Merchants Bank has a long legacy of service across Indiana and throughout the Midwest region since 1893, similar to Lincoln Financial Group which was founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1905.

Over the last 12 months, LNC stock dropped by -33.83%. The one-year Lincoln National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.91. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.01 billion, with 193.25 million shares outstanding and 181.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, LNC stock reached a trading volume of 3052894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $44.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on LNC stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 60 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 39.48.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.70, while it was recorded at 39.96 for the last single week of trading, and 36.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

LNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted 2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.41/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 18.36%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,080 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,364,782, which is approximately -2.273% of the company’s market cap and around 5.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,651,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.03 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $361.7 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 16,684,299 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 13,551,620 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 124,225,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,461,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,514,598 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,047 shares during the same period.