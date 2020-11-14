Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] gain 13.58% so far this year. What now?

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] plunged by -$2.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.67 during the day while it closed the day at $45.51. The company report on November 8, 2020 that ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Huazhu Group Limited – HTHT.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) resulting from allegations that Huazhu Group may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 21, 2020, the investment analyst Bonitas Research issued a report on the Company which alleged that Huazhu Group “lied about the ownership of its hotel portfolio to produce fake financials.” The report also stated that Bonitas’ “fieldwork” “confirmed that Huazhu secretly supported operating costs of franchisee hotels owned by undisclosed current Huazhu employees & other undisclosed related parties (‘off-book hotels’).” Bonitas further asserted that it “believe[s] that Huazhu concealed operating expenses using undisclosed related party transactions to artificially inflate Huazhu’s reported profits[,]” and that it “calculate[s] that Huazhu’s fake profits manifested as RMB 2 billion (US$ 300 million) of fake PP&E on its CYE’19 balance sheet.”.

Huazhu Group Limited stock has also gained 9.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTHT stock has inclined by 17.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.60% and gained 13.58% year-on date.

The market cap for HTHT stock reached $29.79 billion, with 286.47 million shares outstanding and 151.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, HTHT reached a trading volume of 3189647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $43.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.71, while it was recorded at 45.07 for the last single week of trading, and 36.40 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +35.67. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.78.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 517.16. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of $109,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huazhu Group Limited posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 5.57%.

There are presently around $6,138 million, or 43.40% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,343,223, which is approximately -0.101% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,123,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.73 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $420.62 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly -23.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 27,781,269 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 19,241,287 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 87,845,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,868,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,789,605 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,457 shares during the same period.