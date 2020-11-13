Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] moved up 14.36: Why It’s Important

Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ: ZCMD] gained 14.36% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Zhongchao Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Expand Scope of Cooperation in China.

— Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced that the Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) agreed to expand their current scope of cooperation which now covers five of Takeda’s subsidiaries in China including the new addition of Baishen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Pursuant to the amended service agreement by and between Zhongchao and Takeda, Zhongchao shall continue to serve as Takeda’s vendor and partner in China, providing a broad range of services in medical editing, document collation, and medical training and education to Takeda.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, “With over 50,000 employees and over $30 billion in revenues (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020), Takeda is a global biopharmaceutical leader and a Fortune Global 500 company. We are proud that we have been a vendor and partner in China for various medical training and education and brand building programs sponsored by Takeda since 2018. Takeda has established itself as a values-based, R&D-driven biopharma with strong presence in the Chinese market and recently announced that it plans to bring at least fifteen new drugs or indications into the Chinese market over the next 5 years – widely regarded as one of the most aggressive expansion plans in China by major pharmaceutical companies. With the renewal of the contract by Takeda with broadened scope of cooperation, we believe this represents a significant opportunity for us to further grow our business in years to come.”.

Zhongchao Inc. represents 25.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.67 million with the latest information. ZCMD stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.11K shares, ZCMD reached a trading volume of 13421287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhongchao Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZCMD in the course of the last twelve months was 546.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

Trading performance analysis for ZCMD stock

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, ZCMD shares gained by 22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading.

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Zhongchao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.19.

Return on Total Capital for ZCMD is now 26.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, ZCMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] managed to generate an average of $47,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Zhongchao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ:ZCMD] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,252 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZCMD stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,096 shares during the same period.