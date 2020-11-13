why Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.36 during the day while it closed the day at $6.13. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Stoneweg US Enters the St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay Market with $114M Acquisition of Trellis at the Lakes.

Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, announced the closing of Trellis at the Lakes Apartments in the city of St. Petersburg. With 688 units, the acquisition is the largest in the Company’s portfolio and the first in its own backyard. Trellis also marks its first deal with Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO), a respected institutional investor in the market. “We are excited to kick off the beginning of a long and successful partnership with HIMCO,” said Ryan Reyes, Chief Investment Officer for Stoneweg US.

Sprawled across 57.33 acres (2 separate parcels), Trellis at the Lakes was built in 1982 with an impressive 688 units consisting of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. Unit features include energy-star rated appliances, granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring, and spacious walk-in closets, while exterior amenities include: two premium fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools, lush landscaping, a bark park, and serene lakeside walking trails.

Newmark Group Inc. stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NMRK stock has inclined by 32.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.71% and lost -54.44% year-on date.

The market cap for NMRK stock reached $1.09 billion, with 179.50 million shares outstanding and 150.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NMRK reached a trading volume of 1257890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMRK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMRK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $13 to $12.35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

NMRK stock trade performance evaluation

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, NMRK shares gained by 21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmark Group Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $585 million, or 63.00% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,773,614, which is approximately -2.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,935,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.91 million in NMRK stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $26.18 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly 53.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 10,877,596 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 12,145,340 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 72,461,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,483,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,164,462 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,301 shares during the same period.