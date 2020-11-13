why Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.67

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] gained 7.00% on the last trading session, reaching $60.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Cryoport Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results.

– Acquired MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP advancing Cryoport’s position as the global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry.

– Renewed contract to support Novartis’ commercial and clinical programs.

Cryoport Inc. represents 39.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.22 billion with the latest information. CYRX stock price has been found in the range of $56.60 to $60.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 890.56K shares, CYRX reached a trading volume of 1189752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $53.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cryoport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CYRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

Trading performance analysis for CYRX stock

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.43. With this latest performance, CYRX shares gained by 20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.16, while it was recorded at 53.71 for the last single week of trading, and 30.87 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.29 and a Gross Margin at +51.12. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.01.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$146,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cryoport Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]

There are presently around $2,016 million, or 93.10% of CYRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,452,731, which is approximately -52.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,790,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.3 million in CYRX stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $154.59 million in CYRX stock with ownership of nearly 92.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ:CYRX] by around 5,357,837 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,484,058 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 18,596,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,438,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,818,472 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,449 shares during the same period.