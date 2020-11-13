why Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.67

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAM] traded at a low on 11/13/20, posting a -9.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.34. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Beam Therapeutics Announces Business and Pipeline Progress and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

BEAM-201, an Off the Shelf Allogeneic CD7-Targeting CAR-T, Named as Development Candidate for Treatment of T-ALL; First Cell Therapy Featuring Four Simultaneous Genetic Edits; Demonstrates 96-99% On-target Editing and In Vivo Proof of Concept of Tumor Clearance.

Multiple Upcoming Data Presentations Demonstrate Strength and Breadth of Base Editing Platform, Including First Preclinical Data from GSDIa Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1123147 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.09%.

The market cap for BEAM stock reached $1.97 billion, with 49.43 million shares outstanding and 46.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 669.99K shares, BEAM reached a trading volume of 1123147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAM shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81915.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has BEAM stock performed recently?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, BEAM shares gained by 21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.09, while it was recorded at 36.59 for the last single week of trading.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -417522.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435144.44.

Return on Total Capital for BEAM is now -56.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.95. Additionally, BEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] managed to generate an average of -$663,780 per employee.Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. posted -4.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -759.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEAM.

Insider trade positions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]

There are presently around $995 million, or 63.50% of BEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,971,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,356,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.28 million in BEAM stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $115.2 million in BEAM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAM] by around 3,684,376 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 392,565 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,891,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,968,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,269 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 241,840 shares during the same period.