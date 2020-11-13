why Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.50

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] closed the trading session at $48.69 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.055, while the highest price level was $51.32. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Collaboration with GSK to Measure Minimal Residual Disease with clonoSEQ® Assay Across its Hematology and Oncology Portfolio.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to use its clonoSEQ® Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in GSK’s portfolio of hematology products.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with GSK to implement our leading MRD test across their groundbreaking hematology portfolio as a measure of treatment response and patient outcomes,” said Chad Robins, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “MRD is increasingly used as an endpoint in clinical trials, and clonoSEQ has emerged as the premier test to reliably and accurately measure MRD to help advance novel therapies.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.73 percent and weekly performance of -4.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 853.56K shares, ADPT reached to a volume of 1453519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

ADPT stock trade performance evaluation

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, ADPT shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.56, while it was recorded at 49.41 for the last single week of trading, and 38.36 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.86. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.78.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -17.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.41. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$153,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 3.90%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,141 million, or 77.00% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,493,708, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 15,115,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.95 million in ADPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $274.68 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 26.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 11,932,340 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,561,650 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 86,083,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,577,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,518,134 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 728,139 shares during the same period.