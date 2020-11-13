Welbilt Inc. [WBT] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $8

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.40 during the day while it closed the day at $7.97. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Welbilt, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70617.

Welbilt Inc. stock has also gained 16.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBT stock has inclined by 3.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.57% and lost -48.94% year-on date.

The market cap for WBT stock reached $1.12 billion, with 141.51 million shares outstanding and 140.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, WBT reached a trading volume of 1813080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $8.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83.

WBT stock trade performance evaluation

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, WBT shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welbilt Inc. [WBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.99 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Welbilt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for WBT is now 13.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 570.51. Additionally, WBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 566.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] managed to generate an average of $10,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welbilt Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welbilt Inc. go to -9.70%.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $866 million, or 85.30% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 11,942,238, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,683,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.11 million in WBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.33 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly -7.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 9,259,136 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 34,506,262 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 64,851,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,617,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,414,039 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,462,649 shares during the same period.