Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] jumped around 0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.60 at the close of the session, up 11.80%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Amsterdam University Medical Centers Treats 1,000th Patient with MRIdian SMART MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy.

Amsterdam UMC reaches treatment milestone while establishing key clinical evidence in tough-to-treat cancer including pancreas, prostate, lung, liver, and kidney.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced that the clinical team at Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Amsterdam UMC) has treated one thousand patients using MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy). Amsterdam UMC continues to advance the practice of high-dose ablative radiation therapy with MRIdian through research and publication of the center’s findings.

ViewRay Inc. stock is now -14.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $3.69 and lowest of $3.385 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.88, which means current price is +225.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 733.03K shares, VRAY reached a trading volume of 3860183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has VRAY stock performed recently?

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.88. With this latest performance, VRAY shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.61 and a Gross Margin at -11.59. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.93.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -47.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$388,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViewRay Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

There are presently around $471 million, or 78.70% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 23,819,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,154,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.96 million in VRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $54.34 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 30.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 10,667,658 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,204,354 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 109,033,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,905,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,080 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,191,056 shares during the same period.