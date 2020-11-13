Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ: BSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.10%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Bentley Systems Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) (“Bentley”), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced the pricing of the public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Class B common stock, consisting of 8,103,965 shares to be issued and sold by Bentley and 1,896,035 shares to be sold by existing stockholders of Bentley, at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. Bentley granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase from Bentley up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class B common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bentley intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of its shares in the offering to repay existing indebtedness under its credit facilities. Bentley will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

The one-year Bentley Systems Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.7. The average equity rating for BSY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.37 billion, with 259.54 million shares outstanding and 143.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 518.07K shares, BSY stock reached a trading volume of 1013906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSY shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bentley Systems Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Bentley Systems Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on BSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bentley Systems Incorporated is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89.

BSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY], while it was recorded at 35.62 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bentley Systems Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.31 and a Gross Margin at +78.47. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for BSY is now 29.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.86. Additionally, BSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Bentley Systems Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bentley Systems Incorporated go to 14.10%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 2.00% of BSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSY stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 1,357,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 579,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.68 million in BSY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.09 million in BSY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bentley Systems Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ:BSY] by around 3,960,320 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,960,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,960,320 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.