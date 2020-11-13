Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Model N Inc. [MODN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Model N Inc. [NYSE: MODN] slipped around -3.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.16 at the close of the session, down -9.33%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Model N Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020.

“As we announced in October, our fourth quarter results exceeded our guidance across all key metrics which resulted in another quarter of profitable growth and a strong finish to the year. I am proud of how our team performed in fiscal year 2020, particularly in this challenging macroenvironment,” said Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer of Model N. “In the fourth quarter, we continued to see our go-to-market strategy work as designed as we added new customers, expanded within our existing customer base and signed additional SaaS transition deals, resulting in the highest quarterly deal volume in our company’s history. Our customer wins ranged from enterprise companies to some of the largest enterprises in the world in both Life Sciences and High Tech. As the pandemic continues to impact our customers, the value of our products is evident to customers of all sizes and from each vertical, and we expect them to continue to view us as a top IT investment priority for fiscal year 2021.”.

Model N Inc. stock is now -8.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MODN Stock saw the intraday high of $32.36 and lowest of $28.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.56, which means current price is +114.40% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 299.05K shares, MODN reached a trading volume of 2733772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Model N Inc. [MODN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODN shares is $47.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Model N Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Model N Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Model N Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MODN in the course of the last twelve months was 88.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has MODN stock performed recently?

Model N Inc. [MODN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.52. With this latest performance, MODN shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Model N Inc. [MODN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.75, while it was recorded at 34.96 for the last single week of trading, and 32.45 for the last 200 days.

Model N Inc. [MODN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Model N Inc. [MODN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.63 and a Gross Margin at +51.92. Model N Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for MODN is now -15.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Model N Inc. [MODN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.99. Additionally, MODN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Model N Inc. [MODN] managed to generate an average of -$26,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Model N Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Model N Inc. [MODN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Model N Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODN.

Insider trade positions for Model N Inc. [MODN]

There are presently around $1,056 million, or 98.92% of MODN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODN stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,272,685, which is approximately -18.222% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,548,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.97 million in MODN stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $81.59 million in MODN stock with ownership of nearly 25.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Model N Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Model N Inc. [NYSE:MODN] by around 4,601,580 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,904,300 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,332,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,838,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MODN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,716,612 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 638,705 shares during the same period.