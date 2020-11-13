VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] moved down -5.11: Why It’s Important

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] price plunged by -5.11 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 5, 2020 that VYNE Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conference Call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

A sum of 1259715 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.75 and dropped to a low of $1.66 until finishing in the latest session at $1.67.

The average equity rating for VYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

VYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, VYNE shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7165, while it was recorded at 1.7130 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1908 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

VYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $142 million, or 52.20% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 244.671% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,845,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.44 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.69 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 587.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 44,333,556 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 10,600,233 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,950,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,884,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,020,214 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,987,934 shares during the same period.