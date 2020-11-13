Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] gained 4.37% or 0.53 points to close at $12.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2211625 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Vonage and Evolutio Announce Strategic Partnership, Offer Vonage Contact Center to Companies Throughout Spain.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic reseller partnership of Vonage Contact Center with Evolutio, a leading provider of cloud-based services across Spain.

This agreement reinforces Evolutio’s position as a leading independent cloud-based service provider in the region. Partnering with Vonage enables Evolutio to seamlessly sell, deploy, and implement contact centers that meet ‘s critical need for organisations of all sizes to ensure business continuity across functions, and to seamlessly enable agents to work from anywhere – in an office, at home, or even mobile.

It opened the trading session at $12.12, the shares rose to $12.69 and dropped to $12.0878, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VG points out that the company has recorded 38.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -202.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, VG reached to a volume of 2211625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $14.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 43.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for VG stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 12.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

There are presently around $2,751 million, or 89.80% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,817,441, which is approximately -2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,762,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.49 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $184.65 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 19.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 24,388,485 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 34,540,195 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 158,330,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,259,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,219,805 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 12,955,896 shares during the same period.