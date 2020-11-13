Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] is -81.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.07 at the close of the session, down -8.63%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and the Release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report.

The unaudited interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is now -81.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VET Stock saw the intraday high of $3.36 and lowest of $3.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.89, which means current price is +104.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 2019894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

How has VET stock performed recently?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.41. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.50. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.21. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of $41,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings analysis for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

Insider trade positions for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $68 million, or 27.07% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,265,004, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,504,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.69 million in VET stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $5.09 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 2,892,345 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 10,572,174 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,681,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,145,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,964 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,352 shares during the same period.