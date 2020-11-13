Urban One Inc. [UONEK] is -46.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] closed the trading session at $1.01 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.98, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70647.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.84 percent and weekly performance of 2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, UONEK reached to a volume of 1818671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban One Inc. [UONEK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UONEK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UONEK stock trade performance evaluation

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, UONEK shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0700, while it was recorded at 1.0380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3128 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONEK is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Urban One Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 17.90% of UONEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONEK stocks are: ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 1,695,714, which is approximately -34.968% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,422,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in UONEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 million in UONEK stock with ownership of nearly 0.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK] by around 325,997 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 5,781,992 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 629,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,737,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONEK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,503 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,545,715 shares during the same period.