Unum Group [UNM] is -31.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] price plunged by -5.36 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Unum Group Announces Leadership Transition for Unum International Business.

Unum (NYSE: UNM) announced that Mark Till will oversee Unum International’s business as Executive Vice President. Mr. Till will join Unum on February 1, 2021, and will be officially appointed to the role on April 1, 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Peter O’Donnell will be transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President of Unum International, but will remain with Unum through the first quarter of 2021 to ensure a seamless transition. Mr. O’Donnell has decided to make this change in order to pursue a portfolio career and has been an integral part of the hiring process for Mr. Till.

“Unum is pleased to welcome Mark Till, who we are confident will continue to build upon the momentum that Peter has established for Unum’s business in Europe,” said Unum President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick McKenney. “Peter has been an instrumental part of Unum for the past decade and will truly be missed. He has kept our company focused on unmatched customer service and has grown our business into the trusted brand it is in both the UK and Poland. I want to thank Peter for his dedication and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”.

A sum of 3024192 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. Unum Group shares reached a high of $20.75 and dropped to a low of $19.41 until finishing in the latest session at $19.96.

The one-year UNM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.63. The average equity rating for UNM stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05.

UNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.42, while it was recorded at 20.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unum Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.22. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.53. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $106,825 per employee.

UNM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Group posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 5.82%.

Unum Group [UNM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,672 million, or 96.40% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,150,179, which is approximately -2.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,283,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.94 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $338.33 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -4.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 19,418,045 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 20,035,239 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 144,517,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,970,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,311,892 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,745 shares during the same period.