U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] Revenue clocked in at $4.30 million, up 10.26% YTD: What’s Next?

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] loss -16.96% or -0.68 points to close at $3.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1391534 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

U.S. Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: USEG) (the “Company”), announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of $3,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and potential acquisitions of oil and gas properties.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

It opened the trading session at $3.13, the shares rose to $3.4399 and dropped to $3.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USEG points out that the company has recorded -34.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 478.80K shares, USEG reached to a volume of 1391534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]:

Global Hunter Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2012, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEG in the course of the last twelve months was 61.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for USEG stock

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.90. With this latest performance, USEG shares dropped by -39.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.02 and a Gross Margin at +54.82. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now -6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] managed to generate an average of -$275,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 19.70% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,031, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 45.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 12,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in USEG stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $3000.0 in USEG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 12,223 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 590 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,223 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.