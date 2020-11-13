Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Stock trading around $90.88 per share: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] price surged by 3.67 percent to reach at $3.22. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Marvell and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Industry’s Most Advanced Data Infrastructure Portfolio on 5nm Technology.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leading provider of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced an extension of their long term partnership with TSMC (TWSE: 2330; NYSE:TSM), the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, to deliver a comprehensive silicon portfolio for the data infrastructure market leveraging the industry’s most advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process technology. Next-generation infrastructure has never been more critical to the global economy. It’s what’s keeping the world connected, businesses running and information flowing. With this collaboration, Marvell and TSMC are advancing the essential technology underpinning this infrastructure to provide the storage, bandwidth, speed, and intelligence that tomorrow’s digital economy demands – with the added customer benefit of significant energy efficiency. Built in partnership with TSMC on the most advanced process technology currently in volume production, Marvell’s new 5nm portfolio will enable leading-edge silicon innovation for the infrastructure market.

Marvell’s breakthrough 5nm portfolio will provide the essential high-performance compute, networking and security technology required to advance infrastructure development for a multitude of end-market applications. Marvell’s Ethernet connectivity solutions enable high-performance, low-power network connectivity, optimized for applications that span cloud data centers to the harsh environment of the automotive market. Marvell’s OCTEON® platform is the industry’s leading Arm-based high-performance compute architecture for embedded infrastructure applications targeting a wide variety of wired and wireless networking equipment including switches, routers, secure gateways, firewalls, and network monitoring solutions. OCTEON is the world’s most widely deployed data processing unit (DPU) for data-center scale computing and enables a multitude of acceleration and offload capabilities, including Smart NICs and security accelerators. Featuring optimized and customized 5G processing and baseband capabilities, Marvell’s OCTEON Fusion® platform is pushing the boundaries of wireless network infrastructure.

A sum of 7686315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.44M shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares reached a high of $91.18 and dropped to a low of $89.36 until finishing in the latest session at $90.88.

The one-year TSM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.36. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $82.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.46, while it was recorded at 89.88 for the last single week of trading, and 65.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Fundamentals:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 19.70%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Insider Position Details

457 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 60,440,116 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 79,795,202 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 819,950,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 960,186,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,203,920 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,720,425 shares during the same period.