Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] gain 79.46% so far this year. What now?

Sypris Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SYPR] gained 11.11% or 0.14 points to close at $1.40 with a heavy trading volume of 8264335 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Sypris Reports Third Quarter Results.

Gross Profit Rises 47%; New Contracts Announced.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR) reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 4, 2020. Having completed a series of strategic initiatives over the past several years, Sypris Solutions is now well positioned to achieve long-term growth and a return to profitable operations. These steps have included reducing and realigning the Company’s cost structure while diversifying its book of business in terms of both customers and markets.

It opened the trading session at $1.40, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYPR points out that the company has recorded 86.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, SYPR reached to a volume of 8264335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Sypris Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2015, representing the official price target for Sypris Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SYPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sypris Solutions Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, SYPR shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1406, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9139 for the last 200 days.

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.32 and a Gross Margin at +11.24. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for SYPR is now -13.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.40. Additionally, SYPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] managed to generate an average of -$6,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Sypris Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sypris Solutions Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sypris Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.50% of SYPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 673,297, which is approximately 4.049% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; WEBER ALAN W, holding 219,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in SYPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.18 million in SYPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sypris Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Sypris Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SYPR] by around 26,606 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 16,701 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,318,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,361,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYPR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 121 shares during the same period.